Biden condemns russian attacks and promises further support for Ukraine

Biden condemned russia's attacks on Ukraine, promising to continue support through an international coalition with military equipment and energy equipment. This was reported by the White House, according to UNN.

Details

US President Joe Biden condemned a new wave of attacks by a terrorist country on Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure, which has resulted in civilian deaths and damage to more than twenty critical facilities.

I strongly condemn russia's ongoing war against Ukraine and its attempts to plunge the Ukrainian people into darkness. Let me be clear: russia will never succeed in Ukraine, and the spirit of the Ukrainian people will never be broken. - Joe Biden said .

Biden assured that the United States would continue to lead the international coalition in support of Ukraine, supplying it with military equipment, air defense systems, and energy equipment to rebuild its infrastructure.

He emphasized the unwavering support for Ukraine and said that the United States would stand with the Ukrainian people until the final victory.

The United States will stand with the people of Ukraine until they win - Joe Biden said.

Kirby: discussion of long-range strikes on russia will be held privately