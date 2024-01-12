ukenru
Bezuhla said that her resignation from the party and the Servant of the People faction was officially accepted

Bezuhla said that her resignation from the party and the Servant of the People faction was officially accepted

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28022 views

Bezuhla assured that she would continue to work "on national security and defense projects with even greater intensity and openness.

MP Mariana Bezuhla said that her resignation from the Servant of the People party and faction was officially accepted, UNN reports.

My resignation from the Servant of the People party and faction has been officially accepted 

- Bezuhla said on Telegram.

She also assured that she would continue to work "on national security and defense projects with even greater intensity and openness.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Regulations unanimously supported the recall of MP Mariana Bezuhla from the Servant of the People faction from the post of Deputy Chairman of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence.

