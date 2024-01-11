Mariana Bezuhla has written a letter of resignation from the Servant of the People faction and party

MP Mariana Bezuhla is leaving the Servant of the People faction and party, she wrote on her Facebook page, UNN reports.

I have written a letter of resignation from the Servant of the People faction and party. I support the President. I remain a majority member of the Obolon district with all the obligations of openness and work with citizens Bezugla wrote.

Details

Bezuhla said that she continues to support the President's initiatives, but does not want to have any common commitments with the faction's MPs who are stabbing her in the back.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Regulations unanimously supported the recall of MP Mariana Bezuhla from the Servant of the People faction from the post of Deputy Chairman of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence.

A resolution to recall Bezuhla from the post of deputy head of the National Security Committee was submitted to the Rada