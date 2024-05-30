Berlin police are preparing a large-scale operation on the eve of Euro 2024

Due to the European football championship and the conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine in June, the Berlin police faced one of the biggest challenges in recent years. This is reported by Tagesschau, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the police have to prepare for all types of incidents – from terrorist attacks, problematic and aggressive fans to demonstrations by pro-Palestinian supporters or climate activists.

Police Commissioner Barbara Slovic said the situation has never been as dire as it is now in her six years in office.

We must constantly reevaluate the security situation, she noted.

The conference on the restoration of Ukraine will be held in Berlin on June 11 and 12. The European Championship will be held in several German cities from June 14 to July 14.

France prepares unprecedented security measures for the opening ceremony of the Olympics in Paris