Berlin police are preparing a large-scale operation on the eve of Euro 2024

Berlin police are preparing a large-scale operation on the eve of Euro 2024

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21610 views

Berlin police are facing serious security concerns over the 2024 European football championship and Ukraine's reconstruction conference in June, preparing for possible incidents such as terrorism, uncontrollable fans and protests.

Due to the European football championship and the conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine in June, the Berlin police faced one of the biggest challenges in recent years. This is reported by Tagesschau, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the police have to prepare for all types of incidents – from terrorist attacks, problematic and aggressive fans to demonstrations by pro-Palestinian supporters or climate activists.

Police Commissioner Barbara Slovic said the situation has never been as dire as it is now in her six years in office.

We must constantly reevaluate the security situation,

she noted.

The conference on the restoration of Ukraine will be held in Berlin on June 11 and 12. The European Championship will be held in several German cities from June 14 to July 14.

France prepares unprecedented security measures for the opening ceremony of the Olympics in Paris3/7/24, 11:49 AM • 23796 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
parisParis
franceFrance
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine
berlinBerlin

Contact us about advertising