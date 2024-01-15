Belgium arrests 19-year-old suspect in terrorist plot against Jews

Belgian police have arrested a 19-year-old man suspected of planning a terrorist attack on a Jewish institution and of illegally purchasing weapons. This was reported by the Belgian news agency Belga, according to UNN.

Details

The Belgian prosecutor's office did not provide details of the alleged attack plan or the man's motives.

But the prosecutor's office confirms that police in Antwerp received information about the man on Friday night. The detention took place on Saturday.

Context

Since the war between Israel and Hamas began on October 7, anti-Semitic acts against Jews have increased in many countries. Many countries have introduced additional security measures to protect Jewish gathering places.

Germany announces disclosure of a "terrorist network" and disruption of the terrorist attack in the ancient cathedral of Cologne