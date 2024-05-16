Belbek airfield in occupied Crimea was hit for the second time in 24 hours: fire reported

Satellite images confirm a nighttime fire at the Belbek airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the Crimean Wind Telegram channel reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

The monitoring group of the Crimean Wind telegram channel, citing satellite imagery, "confirms a nighttime fire at the Belbek airfield.

The telegram channel's source said that "missiles hit a fuel depot at the Belbek airfield, and a fire broke out.

"One thing is for sure - the Belbek airfield was hit for the second time in 24 hours," the telegram channel said in a message that posted satellite photos from the site.

Also, agents of the ATESH movement reported "successful arrivals in Crimea". "We know about several military facilities," the ATESH said.

