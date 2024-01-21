Belarusian General Staff: We will consider the attack on our allies as aggression against us

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Belarusian General Staff: We will consider the attack on our allies as aggression against us

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 56743 views

The new military doctrine of Belarus states that any attack on its allies will be considered an aggression against Belarus itself, said Artem Butorin of the General Staff of the Armed Forces. The doctrine outlines the country's response to potential military threats, including the possible use of tactical nuclear weapons.

According to the new military doctrine, Belarus will consider an attack on its allies as an attack on its territory. This was stated by the head of the information and analytical department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Belarus, Artem Butorin, on the Belarusian TV channel STV, reports UNN.

Citation

An attack on any state allied to us will be considered an attack on the Republic of Belarus

Butorin noted.

Details

According to him, the new military doctrine will contain a separate section that will include provisions ratified by Belarus and its allies and enshrined in international treaties.

The representative of the General Staff added that the basics of Belarus' attitude to peacekeeping activities under the auspices of international security organizations, including the UN and CSTO, will also be enshrined in the document.

Addendum Addendum

Following the meeting of the Security Council of Belarus on January 16, 2024, Minister of Defense of Belarus Viktor Khrenin spoke about the key strengthening of the views on military security officially adopted in the country.

...The doctrine has become targeted. We clearly name the sources of military threats to our country... Based on this, we have formulated the measures that the state will take in case of risks, challenges and threats

said the head of the Defense Ministry.

According to him, the document clearly states what government agencies should do and what functions they should perform.

The doctrine also clearly describes in which cases nuclear weapons will be used.

As part of our response to possible threats to the military security of our country, we have clearly defined and are presenting the views of the Republic of Belarus on the use of tactical nuclear weapons deployed on our territory

Viktor Khrenin shared the details.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World

