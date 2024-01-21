Belarusian General Staff: We will consider the attack on our allies as aggression against us

According to the new military doctrine, Belarus will consider an attack on its allies as an attack on its territory. This was stated by the head of the information and analytical department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Belarus, Artem Butorin, on the Belarusian TV channel STV, reports UNN.

An attack on any state allied to us will be considered an attack on the Republic of Belarus Butorin noted.

According to him, the new military doctrine will contain a separate section that will include provisions ratified by Belarus and its allies and enshrined in international treaties.

The representative of the General Staff added that the basics of Belarus' attitude to peacekeeping activities under the auspices of international security organizations, including the UN and CSTO, will also be enshrined in the document.

Following the meeting of the Security Council of Belarus on January 16, 2024, Minister of Defense of Belarus Viktor Khrenin spoke about the key strengthening of the views on military security officially adopted in the country.

...The doctrine has become targeted. We clearly name the sources of military threats to our country... Based on this, we have formulated the measures that the state will take in case of risks, challenges and threats said the head of the Defense Ministry.

According to him, the document clearly states what government agencies should do and what functions they should perform.

The doctrine also clearly describes in which cases nuclear weapons will be used.

As part of our response to possible threats to the military security of our country, we have clearly defined and are presenting the views of the Republic of Belarus on the use of tactical nuclear weapons deployed on our territory Viktor Khrenin shared the details.

