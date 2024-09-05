Belarus reports violation of airspace allegedly by drones: they were destroyed

First Deputy Commander of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces of Belarus Colonel Sergei Frolov said that on the night of September 5, a violation of airspace was recorded, presumably by drones, and they were destroyed. UNN reports this with reference to the post of the Belarusian Defense Ministry on Telegram.

Last night, on September 5, a violation of the state border of the Republic of Belarus in the airspace was recorded, allegedly by unmanned aerial vehicles. A decision was made to destroy them. The timely actions of the air defense forces on duty destroyed all the offending targets - said Sergey Frolov.

The agency did not specify whose drones they were or where they came from.

Prior to that, the Belarusian monitoring channel Belaruski Gayun wrote that two Russian "shakedowns" from the Chernihiv region of Ukraine had flown into the territory of Belarus. The channel writes that the Belarusian Air Force sent two fighter jets into the sky because of the "shahed".

