belarus has sent its military to russia to learn from the occupiers' experience in the war against Ukraine

Belarusian soldiers will undergo training in russia to learn from the combat experience of the occupiers, which they gained during the war in Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of belarus, UNN .

The classes will focus on the experience gained by the russian armed forces during a special military operation - said the belarusian Ministry of Defense.

They noted that upon completion of the training, "the belarusian military, as instructors in the most complex subjects of combat training, will pass on the experience gained to the units of the armed forces of the republic of belarus.

Belarus is building a new military town 40 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, where a garrison is likely to be deployed to cover the state border.