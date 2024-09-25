Beijing did not comment on Zelensky's statement about Russia's use of Chinese satellites in the war against Ukraine

Beijing has refused to comment on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement about Chinese satellites used by Russia to prepare for shelling of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to a briefing by the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

Details

During the daily briefing, one of the journalists asked Lin Jian , the spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs , to comment on the Ukrainian president's statement about Russia's use of Chinese satellites to photograph Ukrainian nuclear power plants in preparation for a potential attack on them.

I have nothing to say about what you mentioned - Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

russia probably buys satellite images of Ukraine through third countries for missile attacks - Defense Ministry

Immediately after that, he moved on to the next question.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia is using Chinese satellites to photograph details at nuclear facilities, which could indicate possible strikes on those facilities.