BEB reported on the exposure of customs officers who contributed to the" gray " export in the Odessa region

Detectives of the Bureau of economic security together with prosecutors of the Office of the prosecutor general exposed current and former officials of the Odessa customs in abuse of office, which allowed the company exporting sunflower crops to evade taxes, writes UNN.

Details

According to BEB, officials of the Odessa customs on the basis of documents containing false information issued certificates of origin of agricultural products to the exporting company.

The exporter used these certificates to freely export agricultural products and avoid paying taxes by reducing the export duty from 10% to 3.6% and 2.7 %. Thus, the state budget, according to BEB, suffered more than UAH 13 million in losses.

Law enforcement officers reported suspicion to five participants of the scheme. Now the full circle of persons involved in the crime is being established. The issue of choosing a preventive measure for the suspect is being resolved.

Recall

As reported by UNN, the Bureau of Economic Security conducted searches at the Odessa customs in the case of "gray" grain exports. These searches were probably related to investigative actions that beb detectives conducted the day before in the company "Attolo Granum", controlled by Odessa businessmen Sergey Groza and Vladimir Naumenko. She is suspected of "gray" grain exports from the Olimpex terminal in the Odessa region.