Bayern coach Vincent Kompany fainted during training and was hospitalized

Photograph: Adam Davy/PA

Vincent Kompany was taken to hospital: the head coach of Munich's "Bayern" felt unwell during training on Friday, reports UNN, citing The Guardian.

The Belgian specialist, who had been suffering from a viral infection in recent days, was conducting training when he felt his condition deteriorate, after which he was hospitalised.

On Sunday, "Bayern" will travel to Freiburg. It is worth noting that on Wednesday, during the home Champions League match against London's "Arsenal" (which ended in a 2:2 draw), Kompany was on the bench despite having a viral infection.

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The official "Bayern" website reports: "Vincent Kompany required medical attention after fainting during a training session with "Bayern's" reserve team. The head coach of the professional team was present at the second team's session.

Kompany is currently undergoing a thorough examination in hospital and remains under medical supervision. Meanwhile, all training and match activities will be overseen by his coaching staff."

Max Eberl, a member of "Bayern's" executive board responsible for sport, said: "Vincent Kompany's health is our top priority. At "Bayern", we will do everything possible to help him recover as quickly as possible.

Vinnie is receiving all the necessary medical care and support; we will give him as much time as he needs. Everyone at FC "Bayern" wishes Vinnie a speedy recovery."