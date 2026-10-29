Bayern coach Kompany discharged from hospital after fainting during training

Photo: Adam Davy/PA

Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany has been discharged from hospital after fainting during the team's training session. The coach will not return to managing the team before November 17, BILD reports, according to UNN.

Details

"The most important news was announced before Bayern's cup match against Magdeburg: Vincent Kompany is back home," the publication writes.

Bayern's coach was discharged from hospital on Wednesday afternoon, October 28. According to the publication, Kompany will not return to Bayern's bench before the international break (November 9–17).

He will continue to rest and take medication and will definitely miss the matches against Dortmund, Atlético (Madrid), and Mainz. His return is expected no earlier than after this break.

Reminder

Recently, Vincent Kompany was taken to hospital: the Bayern Munich head coach felt unwell during training.