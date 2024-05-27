ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Bangladesh evacuates hundreds of thousands of people as powerful cyclone approaches

Bangladesh evacuates hundreds of thousands of people as powerful cyclone approaches

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31870 views

Almost 800,000 people were evacuated from vulnerable areas of Bangladesh due to the approach of a powerful cyclone over the Bay of Bengal.

In Bangladesh, nearly 800,000 people were evacuated from vulnerable areas on Sunday due to the approach of a powerful cyclone that formed over the Bay of Bengal. This is reported by the Associated Press, according to UNN.

Details

The storm is expected to hit the coast of Bangladesh and the Indian province of West Bengal on Sunday night. India's Meteorological Department reported that wind speeds on Sagar Island in West Bengal and the Hepupara region of Bangladesh will reach 120 kilometers per hour, with gusts of up to 135 kilometers per hour.

Volunteers were sent to evacuate people to 4,000 cyclone shelters across the coastal region of Bangladesh.

The government has closed all schools in the region until further notice due to the weather. Kolkata airport in India will be closed for 21 hours at night. In Bangladesh, the airport in Chattogram was closed and all domestic flights to and from Cox's Bazar were canceled.

AddendumAddendum

In addition, the Bangladeshi authorities have suspended loading and unloading operations at the country's largest main seaport in Chittagong and began moving more than a dozen ships from berths to the open sea as a precautionary measure.

This is the first cyclone to hit the Bay of Bengal before this year's monsoon season, which runs from June to September. India's coastline is often affected by cyclones, and climate change has made them worse.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyNews of the World
banhladeshBangladesh

