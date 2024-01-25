Ban on Euro-3 and Euro-4 fuel. Is this a plus or a minus for motorists?

At a government meeting on January 23, 2024, a decision was made to renew the requirements for fuel quality, which must be at least as high as the Euro-5 environmental standard. UNN journalists found out why the sale of Euro-3 and Euro-4 fuel should be stopped.

Temporary solution

At the beginning of the full-scale war, the aggressor's deliberate destruction of oil depots and refineries, blockade of ports and logistics routes by Belarus caused a fuel shortage. And it was essential for military equipment to destroy the enemy, for business to deliver food, medicine and other goods necessary for the lives of Ukrainians.

In March 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to allow the circulation of Euro-3 and Euro-4 fuel until the martial law was lifted. This decision was aimed at overcoming the fuel crisis that was brewing in Ukraine and made it possible to attract additional fuel resources for the equipment of the Defense Forces, farmers, businesses, etc.

In addition, fuel market players needed time to completely rebuild their logistics chains and find producers of high-quality petroleum products that are made without using Russian oil. This would not have been possible without fruitful cooperation between the government and business. This synergy made it possible to save the country from a collapse in the fuel market.

As noted in the explanatory note to the draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, "as of today, new supply routes for petroleum products have been established, market participants have signed long-term contracts with European producers and international traders, and the situation on the fuel market is stable. The needs of the state economy, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other consumers are met with gasoline and diesel fuel of proper quality and in the required volume.

Fuel quality standards

"Euro 5 (3.4) is an environmental standard that regulates the content of harmful substances in exhaust gases. These include aromatic hydrocarbons, benzene, and sulfur. The process of removing them from fuel is complex and expensive. The higher the standard of gasoline and diesel, the lower the amount of harmful substances in it. Today, when the situation with fuel has stabilized, the government has made a very logical and correct decision to reintroduce the quality requirements. This means that now mini-refineries, various "samovars" and uncertified production facilities will be outlawed again," explains Yuriy Chornobryvets, Director of the Institute of Consumer Expertise.

The press service of the WOG filling station network notes that such a step by the government is extremely important, as fuel quality is one of the key factors that affects the efficiency, performance and durability of a car engine.

What's wrong with Euro-3 and Euro-4 fuel

So now gas stations must sell gasoline and diesel that meets at least Euro-5 standards. Why can't Euro-3 and Euro-4 fuel be left behind? Yuriy Chornobryvets explains that the main and most toxic substances contained in fuel are benzene and sulfur. Such gasoline and diesel have a tenfold higher content of these substances than Euro-5 oil products.

"Imagine a crust in which cars emit 30 times more sulfur into the air than they should. And in big cities, the concentration of such emissions is enormous. You can imagine how this affects people's health," explains Chornobryvets.

In addition, these substances are burned in the vehicle's engine. If there is a lot of them, it can lead to the formation of soot on engine parts and corrosion, as well as to the formation of soot in the combustion chamber. This results in additional repair costs and the worry that the car may stall at any time.

As you know, there are a lot of vehicles at the front today that volunteers deliver to the defenders to help them perform combat missions. Refueling such vehicles with low-quality fuel (Euro-3, Euro-4) can damage the engine at any time. This can have very serious consequences for the military, especially if the vehicle is on a combat mission.

Therefore, the return to fuel that meets Euro 5 quality standards will help protect against such surprises.

Where is the best place to refuel?

It should be noted that national branded filling station chains, despite the temporary permission to sell Euro-3 and Euro-4 petroleum products, did not lower the bar and continued to supply gasoline and diesel that meets Euro-5 standards. Unfortunately, it is not always possible to refuel a car at such gas stations. Especially in the frontline regions - in the north, south and east of the country. Therefore, the likelihood of encountering fuel of dubious quality is very high there.

But after the return to Euro 5 standards, the likelihood of refueling with outright "stuff" even at an unrecognizable gas station will be significantly reduced. And this will definitely benefit people - preserving their health, cars - the durability of the most expensive spare parts, and the budget, because, as you know, large national brands work in a white collar way, paying much higher taxes per liter of fuel sold.