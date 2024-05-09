Ballistic threat: air alert announced in Kyiv and several regions

Kyiv has declared an air alert due to the threat of the use of ballistic weapons. This was reported by UNN with reference to the KCMA and the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Air raid alert due to ballistic missile threat! Get to the shelters - the Kyiv City Military Administration said in a statement .

Addendum

Currently, air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine, except for a number of western regions.

