Ballistic threat: air alert announced in Kyiv and several regions
Kyiv • UNN
Kyiv declared an air alert due to the threat of ballistic weapons, residents were urged to seek shelter immediately, and air alert is in effect over most of Ukraine.
Kyiv has declared an air alert due to the threat of the use of ballistic weapons. This was reported by UNN with reference to the KCMA and the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
Air raid alert due to ballistic missile threat! Get to the shelters
Addendum
Currently, air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine, except for a number of western regions.
Ukrainian Air Force destroys 17 out of 20 UAVs09.05.24, 06:46 • 42750 views