Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 63162 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103846 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146904 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151250 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247476 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173470 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164836 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148246 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224265 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113034 views

Popular news
March 1, 11:59 AM • 64298 views
March 1, 12:32 PM • 100946 views
March 1, 01:18 PM • 34758 views
04:47 PM • 46426 views
05:32 PM • 39469 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247476 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224265 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 210567 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 236397 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 223304 views
UNN Lite
06:49 PM • 63174 views
05:32 PM • 39482 views
04:47 PM • 46426 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 112340 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 113274 views
Ballistic threat: air alert announced in Kyiv and several regions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33044 views

Kyiv declared an air alert due to the threat of ballistic weapons, residents were urged to seek shelter immediately, and air alert is in effect over most of Ukraine.

Kyiv has declared an air alert due to the threat of the use of ballistic weapons. This was reported by UNN with reference to the KCMA and the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Air raid alert due to ballistic missile threat! Get to the shelters 

- the Kyiv City Military Administration said in a statement .

Addendum

Currently, air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine, except for a number of western regions. 

Image

Ukrainian Air Force destroys 17 out of 20 UAVs09.05.24, 06:46 • 42750 views

WarKyiv
serhii-popkoSergiy Popko
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising