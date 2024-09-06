Soldiers of the 12th Special Forces Brigade "Azov" of the National Guard of Ukraine managed to stabilize the situation and regain control of a part of the New York, Donetsk region. This is stated in a statement by Azov in Telegram, reports UNN.

At the time the brigade was deployed to the area, the situation on the front line was catastrophic. However, thanks to the high morale, courage and professionalism of the brigade's soldiers, Azov managed to stabilize the situation, regain control of part of New York and unblock the Defense Forces, which were surrounded by enemy forces - said Azov.

According to the fighters, the situation remains tense at the moment. The Russians conduct up to 15 assaults in the brigade's area of responsibility per day. But despite heavy fighting, our soldiers are holding the line and successfully counterattacking.

"The enemy has repeatedly claimed that it has completely occupied New York. However, this is another manipulation of the occupiers. Defense forces control part of the settlement and are doing everything possible to liberate Ukrainian territories," Azov added.

Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko added that the occupants are bogged down in the Pokrovske direction and have not yet had success in Vuhledarske and Chasiv-Yar.

"The Defense Forces are making progress in New York, and the Russians are also bogged down in the Pokrovske direction and have not had any success in Vuhledarske and Chasiv-Yar.

Also, the Russians are not having any success in Kursk region, despite the massive forces being deployed there," he wrote on Telegram.

