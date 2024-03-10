Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 8 strikes against the enemy - General Staff

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 8 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.

Details

The missile troops struck at the following locations:

area of concentration of personnel,

electronic warfare stations

means of air defense of the occupiers.

Russians attempted to break through defense in Novopavlivka sector 21 times over the last day - General Staff