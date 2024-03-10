Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 8 strikes against the enemy - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces aviation conducted 8 attacks on enemy personnel, weapons, military equipment and air defense systems.
Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 8 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.
Details
The missile troops struck at the following locations:
- area of concentration of personnel,
- electronic warfare stations
- means of air defense of the occupiers.
