Russians attempted to break through defense in Novopavlivka sector 21 times over the last day - General Staff

Over the course of March 9, 58 combat engagements took place at the frontline. Russians tried to break through the Ukrainian defense 21 times in the Novopavlivka sector. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

In total, the enemy launched 3 missile and 61 air strikes, fired 70 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged, - the message says.



Details

There were 58 combat engagements during the day.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of offensive groups were detected. Certain units of the Armed Forces of Belarus are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The enemy conducted an air strike near the town of Hraniv, Kharkiv region. About 40 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks, including Yeline, Baranivka, Bleshnya, Buchky in Chernihiv region; Volfine, Katerynivka, Zapsil, Porozok in Sumy region; Guryev Kozachok, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Bochkove, Budarky, Ambarne in Kharkiv region.

In the Kupyansk sector , the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions. He conducted an air strike near the village of Synkivka, Kharkiv region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove in the Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, our soldiers repelled 6 enemy attacks near Terny and Spirne in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops. He carried out air strikes near the settlements of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and Novosadove, Terny, Yampolivka, Mykolaivka, Donetsk region. Artillery and mortar shelling hit about 15 settlements, including Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Terny, Torske, Verkhnekamianske, Spirne, and Rozdolivka in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Defense Forces repelled 5 enemy attacks in the areas of Bohdanivka, Klishchiyivka, Andriivka, Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position. The enemy conducted air strikes near the settlements of Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Druzhba in Donetsk region. Also, about 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Mykolaivka, Vasyukivka, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, and Nyzhyk in Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector , our defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomayske in the Donetsk region. The enemy launched air strikes near the settlements of Oleksandropil, Novooleksandrivka, Novobakhmutivka in the Donetsk region. About 15 localities, including Progress, Vovche, Zhelanne, Myrnohrad, Novohrodivka, Umanske, in the Donetsk region, came under enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 21 times. The enemy also conducted air strikes near Krasnohorivka, Maksymilianivka and Vuhledar in the Donetsk region. More than 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Krasnohorivka, Berestky, Kostyantynivka, Antonivka, Katerynivka, Zolota Niva, Blahodatne in Donetsk region.

In the Orikhovsk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 6 times in the areas of Robotyno and west of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhya region. About 20 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Malynivka, Gulyaypole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Mali Shcherbaki, and Prymorske in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" JFO in the Kherson sector , the enemy fired artillery and mortar shells at more than 20 settlements, including the city of Kherson and Osokorivka, Beryslav, Odradokamyanka, Tokarivka, Antonivka, Stanislav in the Kherson region.

Addendum

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the defense forces struck 8 areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Missile troops destroyed 1 area of personnel concentration, 1 electronic warfare station and 1 enemy air defense system.

Plus 850 occupants and 6 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses