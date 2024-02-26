$41.340.03
Authorities are working to open one of the airports - Yermak

Ukrainian authorities are working to open one of the country's airports.

The opening of one of the airports is in the focus of the President and the government, so work is really underway. This was stated by the head of the OP Andriy Yermak during the forum "Made in Ukraine",  reports UNN.

"This is the focus of the President and the government. Indeed, we are working to open one of the airports, but this will happen only when all security issues are at a level where it is possible to do so," Yermak said.

Addendum

Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction and Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov said that Ukraine is holding consultations on the issue of opening airspace

On February 25, Yermak said that if Ukraine could not guarantee security, the airspace would not be opened. However, opening one airport would be a powerful signal that Ukraine is recovering.

