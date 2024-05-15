Australia to provide Ukraine with fast boats as part of military aid package

Australia's $100 million package of military aid to Ukraine will include a batch of modern Sentinel 830R RHIB rigid-hull inflatable boats. This was reported by the press service of Sentinel Boats, which manufactures the boats, UNN reports .

Details

According to the company, the speed and maneuverability of the 830R platform will be used in a variety of missions, from river operations on Ukraine's challenging waterways to boarding operations on the high seas.

The boats can be deployed quickly and require minimal maintenance, which ensures greater operational readiness.

The vessels are being built at Sentinel Boat's specialized workshop in Hobart. The number of boats planned for delivery is unknown and will be delivered in the coming months.

Recall

Australia will provide Ukraine with $50 million worth of RBS 70 NG short-range air defense systems and $32.5 million worth of drones as part of a new $100 million defense assistance package.