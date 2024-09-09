August was second after July with the highest number of casualties in Ukraine in 2024 - UN

In August, 184 civilians, including eight children, were killed in action in Ukraine, and 856 civilians were injured. This is stated in the report of the United Nations, reports UNN.

The vast majority of civilian casualties (91 percent) and damage to educational and medical facilities (95 percent) in August continued to occur in government-controlled territory.

It is noted that the high number of civilian casualties was caused by numerous events in Kostyantynivka (Donetsk region) and Kharkiv, as well as daily attacks near the front line, especially in Donetsk region.

On August 26, a large-scale coordinated attack by Russian armed forces across Ukraine severely damaged energy infrastructure in 15 regions, and killed and injured civilians in 10 regions of Ukraine and in Kyiv. This was the ninth such wave of attacks since March 22, 2024.

In August, energy infrastructure was damaged or destroyed as a result of 37 attacks on government-controlled territory and five attacks on occupied territory.

Addendum

July saw the highest civilian casualties in Ukraine since October 2022, with a large-scale Russian attack on July 8 that killed dozens of people in a single day making last month extremely deadly.