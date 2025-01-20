Attempt on the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Health: the suspect will be chosen a preventive measure tomorrow

The Holosiivskyi District Court plans to choose a preventive measure for two suspects in the case of the attempted assassination of the First Deputy Minister of Health, Serhii Dubrova, tomorrow at 10:30. Reports UNN with reference to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Recall

Law enforcement officers prevented the murder of the First Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine. Two accomplices who were going to eliminate the official in the near future were detained. The OGPU indicated that the motives for the assassination attempt could have been the death of a woman in one of the capital's hospitals in October 2024 as a result of serious injuries sustained in a car accident. The First Deputy Minister, who is an anesthesiologist, was on duty at the medical facility that day.

Despite the serious injuries sustained in the accident, the woman's friends believed that the doctor was responsible for her death, so they decided to kill him.