Attempt on the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Health: the suspect will be chosen a preventive measure tomorrow

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 101679 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102506 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110488 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113105 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134848 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104418 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137693 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103843 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113489 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117019 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Attempt on the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Health: the suspect will be chosen a preventive measure tomorrow

Attempt on the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Health: the suspect will be chosen a preventive measure tomorrow

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24975 views

The Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv will consider the case of two suspects in the attempted murder of Serhii Dubrov. The hearing on the selection of a preventive measure will take place on January 21 at 10:30.

The Holosiivskyi District Court plans to choose a preventive measure for two suspects in the case of the attempted assassination of the First Deputy Minister of Health, Serhii Dubrova, tomorrow at 10:30. Reports UNN with reference to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Tomorrow, January 21 at 10:30, the Holosiivskyi District Court plans to choose a preventive measure for two accomplices who planned to kill the First Deputy Minister of Health, Serhii Dubrova.

Recall

Law enforcement officers prevented the murder of the First Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine. Two accomplices who were going to eliminate the official in the near future were detained. The OGPU indicated that the motives for the assassination attempt could have been the death of a woman in one of the capital's hospitals in October 2024 as a result of serious injuries sustained in a car accident. The First Deputy Minister, who is an anesthesiologist, was on duty at the medical facility that day.

Despite the serious injuries sustained in the accident, the woman's friends believed that the doctor was responsible for her death, so they decided to kill him.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Crimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising