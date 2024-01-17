Attempt to bribe top officials in the field of restoration: MP Labaziuk's duties extended

The High Anti-Corruption Court has extended until March 18 the procedural obligations imposed on MP Serhiy Labaziuk, who is suspected of bribing the Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Community, Territorial and Infrastructure Development and Head of the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to the SAPO.

On January 17, 2024, the HACC investigating judge granted the motion of the SAPO prosecutor and extended the procedural obligations imposed on the current MP and his accomplice, the head of a business entity, who were caught providing undue benefits to top officials in the field of recovery. - the statement said.

Details

The SAPO's announcement states that the duties have been extended until March 18, 2024.

"At the same time, we would like to inform you that on January 17, 2024, the HACC Appeals Chamber considered the appeals of the SAPO prosecutor and the defense against the HACC decision of 11/28/2023 to apply a preventive measure to the above-mentioned MP. As a result of the meeting, the HACC dismissed the appeals and upheld the decision of the court of first instance," the SAPO informs.

Addendum Addendum

On November 28, 2023, the court imposed a preventive measure in the form of detention on MP Labasiuk with the alternative of posting UAH 40.260 million in bail and imposing procedural obligations if it is posted.

The court imposed a preventive measure in the form of detention on his accomplice with an alternative of UAH 12.078 million bail. Subsequently, MP Labaziuk was released on bail in the amount of UAH 40 million.

As the individuals were released on bail, they are subject to the relevant procedural obligations. Serhiy Labaziuk, MP from the For the Future group, was served with a notice of suspicion of bribing the Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister of Community, Territorial and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine and the Head of the State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine.