On the morning of February 9, in the village of Nova Mayachka of the Yubileynaya community of the Kherson district, in the temporarily occupied part of the region, a Ukrainian drone blew up the house of local governor Gennady Kolomoisky. This is reported by the Center for Investigative Journalism, citing its own sources in the occupation, UNN reports.

Details

An attack drone reportedly flew into the house of 54-year-old Gennadiy Kolomoyets, the so-called head of the occupation administration of the village of Nova Mayachka in Kherson region, at about four o'clock in the morning on February 9. An explosion occurred, damaging the house and smashing the car. Gauleiter, better known by the nickname "tanker", and his wife survived.

It is clarified that the village of Nova Mayachka is located about 20 km from the contact line along the Dnipro River and that this is not the first attempt to blow up Kolomoyets from the air. Recently, a drone fell in his garden.

Now Ukrainian drones are like bees in the village. Because of this, the Russian occupiers are trying to move less openly on local roads, and their Ural vehicles in Nova Mayachka have noticeably decreased. The foreigners have a lot to worry about: our drones have blown them up more than once. We hope the next time the "tanker" will get his way and will not survive - the sources said.

The Center for Investigative Journalism writes about Kolomoisky that he actively cooperates with the occupiers and helped them with the so-called "referendum" and "elections" in September 2023, as well as with the opening of a school.

