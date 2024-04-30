Attack on Kharkiv: Russians hit a building of an enterprise

As a result of an enemy attack on Kharkiv, Russians hit a residential area and a building of one of the city's enterprises. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, during a telethon, UNN reports.

"According to our data, three people were injured in Kyiv district. This is preliminary information, as the response is still ongoing. Also in Kholodnohirsk district, unfortunately, a civilian infrastructure was hit - the building of one of the enterprises. Three people were also injured and one was killed, but I emphasize that this is preliminary," said Synehubov.

Recall

Russian troops attacked residential neighborhoods in Kholodnohirsky and Kyivsky districts of Kharkiv, striking civilian infrastructure and causing casualties.