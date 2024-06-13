ATES guerrillas scouted an airfield in the occupied Crimea: collected important data

ATES guerrillas scouted an airfield in the occupied Crimea, UNN reports .

According to ATES, one of the agents reconnoitered the Chersonese airfield in Sevastopol and collected important data.

"...found dugouts and patrolling soldiers around the perimeter. A Raptor patrol boat was also spotted during the surveillance, which indicates a high level of security at the facility," the statement said.

In addition, the guerrilla managed to examine a number of objects in more detail, such as the Kasta-2E2 radar station located near the oil storage facility, which is used to detect low-flying JSU missiles.

