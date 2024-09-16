Wheat ship was outside grain corridor at the time of Russian attack - Pletenchuk

russia has attacked a civilian ship carrying wheat that was outside the grain corridor. This was stated by Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon, UNN correspondent reports.

Details

He said that at the time of the attack, the vessel was outside the grain corridor.

Over time, of course, it will become clear whether it was a targeted or an indiscriminate attack. However, this does not change the fact that the russians targeted a civilian vessel, regardless of whether it was the result of irresponsible use of weapons or a targeted attack - Pletenchuk said.

According to him, a similar incident occurred last year. Currently, the grain corridor is operating in a stable mode. Most of it passes through the territorial waters of the North Atlantic Alliance member states. According to him, the russians do not dare to do something similar in those waters

These vessels are usually flying foreign flags, and among the leaders using the services of our grain corridor, China is in first place, Spain is in second place - He added.

Recall

In September, a russian missile hit a civilian ship carrying wheat for Egypt in the Black Sea. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the world to respond, emphasizing the importance of Ukraine's food exports to global security.

