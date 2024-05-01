At night, drones attacked a refinery in the Ryazan region of Russia

On the night of May 1, Russian UAVs attacked an oil refinery in the Ryazan region. This was reported by Russian media , UNN reports.

Eyewitnesses say they heard the hum of drones at night, followed by two explosions. Rescue services are currently working at the site, and there are no preliminary reports of injuries.

Neither Moscow nor the local authorities have commented on the situation officially. However, the governor of the Ryazan region admitted that the region was attacked by drones at night.

At night , explosions were also heard in the Voronezh region of Russia, where local authorities also warned of a threat of a UAV attack.