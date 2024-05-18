At night and in the morning, Russian troops shelled five communities in Sumy region

At night and in the morning, Russian troops fired 15 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, with hits recorded in five communities. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, according to UNN.

At night and in the morning, Russians fired 15 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 62 explosions were recorded. Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Esmanska and Krasnopilska communities were shelled, - the statement said.

Details

Krasnopilska community: the enemy fired from cannon artillery (13 explosions) and mortars (11 explosions).

Seredyno-Budska community: shelling with cannon artillery (2 explosions).

Bilopilska community: Russians dropped 15 mines on the territory of the community.

Velykopysarivska community: artillery shelling (4 explosions) and mortar shelling (4 explosions) were recorded.

Esman community: mortar shelling (13 explosions) and small arms fire were carried out.

Recall

Ukrainian air defense successfully shot down all 13 Russian Shahed drones during a night attack over several regions.