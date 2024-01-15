At midnight, the occupants shelled Marhanets with artillery, damaging houses, a shop and pharmacies

On the night of January 15, Russian occupants shelled Marhanets, Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovs'k region, with artillery. Two five-story buildings and the same number of private houses were damaged, said the head of the regional military administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .

Details

A couple of pharmacies and a shop were damaged as a result of the strikes. Two five-storey buildings and as many private houses were damaged. 5 outbuildings, gas pipelines, and a power line were also damaged. More than 2 thousand families were left without electricity. the statement said.

According to Serhiy Lysak, no people were injured.

In other areas of Dnipropetrovs'k region, the night passed without hostile attacks.

Russians shelled Marhanets in Dnipropetrovs'k region with heavy artillery at night, damaging high-rise buildings