Russians shelled Marhanets in Dnipropetrovs'k region with heavy artillery at night, damaging high-rise buildings

On the night of January 9, the enemy shelled Marhanets in Dnipropetrovs'k region, damaging 5 high-rise buildings and two cars. No one was killed or injured. This was reported in the telegram channel by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .

Details

As noted, after midnight, Marhanets in the Nikopol region came under fire. The enemy attacked the city with heavy artillery.

5 high-rise buildings and 2 cars were damaged. No one was killed or injured the statement said.

