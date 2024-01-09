Russians shelled Marhanets in Dnipropetrovs'k region with heavy artillery at night, damaging high-rise buildings
Kyiv • UNN
Russian shelling damaged five houses and two cars in Marhanets, Dnipropetrovs'k region; no casualties were reported.
On the night of January 9, the enemy shelled Marhanets in Dnipropetrovs'k region, damaging 5 high-rise buildings and two cars. No one was killed or injured. This was reported in the telegram channel by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .
Details
As noted, after midnight, Marhanets in the Nikopol region came under fire. The enemy attacked the city with heavy artillery.
5 high-rise buildings and 2 cars were damaged. No one was killed or injured
Dnipropetrovs'k region: Russian army shells Nikopol and Marhanets community, destruction and civilians injured27.11.23, 19:31 • 37423 views