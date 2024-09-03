ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
At least 2.5 thousand attacks on the border regions by russia in August

At least 2.5 thousand attacks on the border regions by russia in August

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16626 views

In August, russia shelled Ukraine's border regions 2,500 times. Sumy region suffered the most attacks, where the enemy actively used aviation and attack UAVs.

In August, russia fired at least 2,500 times at the border regions of Ukraine, most of which were in Sumy region. This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN. 

In total, during August, our border patrols recorded at least 2,500 attacks on the border regions by russia. Most of the attacks occurred in Sumy region, followed by Kharkiv region, and the least number of attacks occurred in Chernihiv region

- Demchenko said.

He notes that the enemy is actively using aviation to attack Sumy region, and often uses strike-type UAVs to strike at places where the Armed Forces are concentrated and at populated areas.

Recall

The enemy attacked Kharkiv Aviation Institute and other facilities in the region. The shelling killed a 78-year-old woman, injured 15 people, and damaged buildings and infrastructure.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War

