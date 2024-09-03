At least 2.5 thousand attacks on the border regions by russia in August

In August, russia fired at least 2,500 times at the border regions of Ukraine, most of which were in Sumy region. This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

In total, during August, our border patrols recorded at least 2,500 attacks on the border regions by russia. Most of the attacks occurred in Sumy region, followed by Kharkiv region, and the least number of attacks occurred in Chernihiv region - Demchenko said.

He notes that the enemy is actively using aviation to attack Sumy region, and often uses strike-type UAVs to strike at places where the Armed Forces are concentrated and at populated areas.

The enemy attacked Kharkiv Aviation Institute and other facilities in the region. The shelling killed a 78-year-old woman, injured 15 people, and damaged buildings and infrastructure.

