The commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps, Denis Nikitin, considered it impossible to create the formation at the beginning of a major war. He spoke about this in a documentary by online.ua, UNN reports.

Details

The head of the RDC noted that at the beginning of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, no one wanted any formation of russian citizens. And the idea of creating the RDC seemed crazy.

At the time the war started, it seemed like something absolutely crazy. It cost me a lot of work to get the opportunity to legally fight for Ukraine - he said.

Nevertheless, Nikitin stated that he had devoted his entire life to fighting the russian federation, which "has no right to exist in the form in which it exists," and continued his attempts.

This is not a war of weapons and technology, but a war of meanings. It was obvious to me that we needed to create a unit that would deal with propaganda, which would try to reach out to russian citizens at least. To those who may not yet have made up their minds about this conflict, to those who do not understand where evil is, where good is, where light is, where darkness is - Denis Nikitin said.

Summing up, he emphasized that the RDC is an organization that has united free russians for the first time in decades, because usually "russians are in permanent slavery.

