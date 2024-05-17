Сounselor Head of Kyiv RMA Appeals to the SBU Due to Information Attack on Her: What is Known

Yevheniia Rostolopa, counselor Head of the Kyiv RMA, claims that the information about her alleged cooperation with Russian companies is false. She reported an information attack on her and has already appealed to the SBU to investigate such allegations against her. This was reported by Yevhenia Rostolopa on Facebook, according to UNN .

"It hasn't been long since the first information attack on me that my opponents have already launched another sensational tale about how I work for Russian companies and developers. Frankly speaking, I am very upset by the stinginess and ineptitude of the genre of this writing. I repeat once again, for those who do not understand the first time! I do not work for Russian companies, as I previously wrote in my post," wrote Yevheniia Rostolopa.

When accused of allegedly lobbying for the interests of Irpin developer Oleksandr Pikulik, Rostolopa replied that she provides legal assistance to developers only within the framework of the current legislation, and only when illegal actions are committed against that developer.

"Regarding the above accusations against me, I can state that the SBU is already dealing with this within the framework of the appeal I filed ! ," the assistant head of the Kyiv RMA said.