Сounselor Head of Kyiv RMA Appeals to the SBU Due to Information Attack on Her: What is Known

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 62597 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103757 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146826 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151178 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247372 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173451 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164824 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148242 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224197 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113032 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 63919 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100855 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 34245 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 45836 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 38847 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 247375 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224200 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210507 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236346 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223253 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 62597 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 38814 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 45805 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112327 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113261 views
Сounselor Head of Kyiv RMA Appeals to the SBU Due to Information Attack on Her: What is Known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18843 views

Yevheniia Rostolopa, counselor to the head of the Kyiv RMA, denies accusations of cooperation with Russian companies, claims an information attack on her and has asked the SBU to investigate such allegations.

Yevheniia Rostolopa, counselor Head of the Kyiv RMA, claims that the information about her alleged cooperation with Russian companies is false. She reported an information attack on her and has already appealed to the SBU to investigate such allegations against her. This was reported by Yevhenia Rostolopa on Facebook, according to UNN .  

"It hasn't been long since the first information attack on me that my opponents have already launched  another sensational tale about how I work for Russian companies and developers. Frankly speaking, I am very upset by the stinginess and ineptitude of the genre of this writing. I repeat once again, for those who do not understand the first time!  I do not work for Russian companies, as I previously wrote in my post,"  wrote Yevheniia Rostolopa. 

When accused of allegedly lobbying for the interests of Irpin developer Oleksandr Pikulik, Rostolopa replied that she provides legal assistance to developers only within the framework of the current legislation, and only when illegal actions are committed against that developer.

"Regarding the above accusations against me, I can state that the SBU is already dealing with this within the framework of the appeal I filed ! ," the assistant head of the Kyiv RMA said.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
facebookFacebook
kyivKyiv

