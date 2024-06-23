As a result of an enemy strike on Kharkiv, one person was killed

Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov reported one death as a result of a Russian strike on the city with guided aerial bombs, reports UNN.

"Four people were injured. One person was killed, " the mayor said.

Recall that on June 23, at about 15 o'clock in Kharkiv, an Air Alert was declared, local authorities reported an attack on the city with guided aerial bombs. Later it became known that the private sector of the city was hit.