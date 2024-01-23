ukenru
As a result of 12 combined enemy strikes in Kharkiv, Saltivskyi and Kyivskyi districts suffered the most, more than 30 buildings were damaged - Syniehubov

As a result of 12 combined enemy strikes in Kharkiv, Saltivskyi and Kyivskyi districts suffered the most, more than 30 buildings were damaged - Syniehubov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22672 views

About 12 combined missile strikes on Kharkiv killed 3 people and injured more than 50. The hardest hit Saltovsky and Kiev districts. More than 30 houses were damaged, two educational institutions were actually destroyed.

Five people were killed and dozens injured. Dozens of residential buildings were damaged, including two educational institutions. There may still be people under the rubble, and rescuers are currently working. The forces of the city council and the regional council are united to help the victims.

This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, during the telethon "United News", UNN reports.

Today we had two waves of enemy attacks - at 4 am and at 7 am, directly on the city of Kharkiv; these are residential areas. In total, we counted about 12 attacks, these were combined attacks - missile systems such as S-300, X-22 and Iskander

- said the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration.

According to Sinegubov, the Saltovsky and Kyivsky districts of the city suffered the most damage, where more than 30 residential buildings were damaged by the explosions. In fact, two educational institutions were destroyed, so the impact was quite massive.

As a result of the attack in the city, five people died. In total, more than 50 people were injured.

There may still be people under the rubble of the buildings, and the State Emergency Service units are currently working on the ground, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration said .

Sinegubov also said that as a result of shelling in Kharkiv, about 10,000 subscribers were cut off from electricity, and gas supply was cut off in some houses.

About 10 thousand subscribers are without electricity, about 900 of them are legal entities. As for the gas supply, we have 12 houses cut off at the moment; about 20 are without electricity. However, all our services are working on the ground to eliminate the consequences of these hostile attacks as quickly as possible.

informed the head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

 He hopes that most communications will be restored within 24 hours.

 When asked where the residents of uninhabitable houses would be relocated, Sinegubov replied as follows.

We are now talking about 30 houses that are quite seriously damaged: windows and roofs are broken, and there are structural issues. We are currently offering alternative housing to all residents. That is, temporary accommodation for living. Here we are combining the efforts of the city council and the regional council, and if necessary, we can provide people with a place to live temporarily.

- promises the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration.

Russian missile strike on Kyiv: number of casualties rises to 2223.01.24, 12:15 • 22587 views

Optional

Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin spoke about the features of the X-32 missilesused by the enemy to attack Ukraine.

According to him, the KFI experts are currently studying the X-32 missile and have already identified the main elements in which the enemy is trying to improve.

The X-32 is a modified version of the X-22, which is currently being studied by the experts of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise. We know that the changes have been developed and implemented by the enemy for more than a year. The engine and guidance system were replaced, the weight of the warhead was reduced to increase the amount of fuel and the range. Parts and debris of the Russian X-32 missile need to be studied in terms of the element base of the control and navigation systems, as well as in the context of chemical studies of highly toxic missile propellant components. A feature of this type of missile is that when it is detonated, there is almost no debris and parts suitable for research

- Ruvin noted.

As a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv, 51 wounded23.01.24, 12:45 • 24999 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War

