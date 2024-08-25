ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Around Putin's house: Zelensky on where Russia has the most powerful air defense

Around Putin's house: Zelensky on where Russia has the most powerful air defense

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31333 views

President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine knows the location of air defense systems in Russia. He emphasized that powerful air defense exists only around Putin's residences, and not in ordinary cities.

Ukraine knows where Russia has air defense and where it does not. There is no air defense as powerful as that around the home of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in ordinary cities, including in the Kursk region. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with representatives of the Indian media, a correspondent of UNN reports.

"We did not invade the territory of the Russian Federation. the Russian Federation invaded our territory 10 years ago...Russia prepared an invasion in the Kharkiv region and wanted to occupy Kharkiv. We thwarted that offensive. Their next step was to prepare everything in the north of our country. It was from the city of Sumy, from the Kursk region, and the difference is that we did it preventively so that they would not capture our city, and we were able to do it earlier," Zelensky said.

The exchange fund and the suspension of the operation in northern Russia: Zelensky announces the results of the operation in the Kursk region

Zelensky noted that Putin is occupying Ukraine and does not think about his territories.

"We are now striking at their energy sector after they strike at our energy sector, we are striking at theirs, at their military airports. We know where they have air defense and where they don't. Everything is checked, so you know there is air defense around Putin's dachas, there is air defense around Moscow, there is air defense around St. Petersburg, and there is air defense in ordinary towns, cities, Kursk region, etc. where we went quickly, and there is nothing  there. Yes, they have their military there, they have troops, but there is no air defense as powerful as around Putin's house. Therefore, it is absolutely clear that he cannot hold it," Zelensky said.

The President emphasized that Putin should already start feeling this war.

"And he will feel it. We no longer have any chance, because otherwise, if you do not stop him, if the diplomats of the world do not want to isolate him completely, he will continue his military actions... We have shown him once now in the Kursk direction," Zelensky said.

AddendumAddendum

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, after striking the Savasleyka airfield and destroying several aircraft, recently attacked an air base in Rostov region and the Center for Radio Technical Intelligence in Podolsk.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

