Around Putin's house: Zelensky on where Russia has the most powerful air defense

Ukraine knows where Russia has air defense and where it does not. There is no air defense as powerful as that around the home of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in ordinary cities, including in the Kursk region. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with representatives of the Indian media, a correspondent of UNN reports.

"We did not invade the territory of the Russian Federation. the Russian Federation invaded our territory 10 years ago...Russia prepared an invasion in the Kharkiv region and wanted to occupy Kharkiv. We thwarted that offensive. Their next step was to prepare everything in the north of our country. It was from the city of Sumy, from the Kursk region, and the difference is that we did it preventively so that they would not capture our city, and we were able to do it earlier," Zelensky said.

The exchange fund and the suspension of the operation in northern Russia: Zelensky announces the results of the operation in the Kursk region

Zelensky noted that Putin is occupying Ukraine and does not think about his territories.

"We are now striking at their energy sector after they strike at our energy sector, we are striking at theirs, at their military airports. We know where they have air defense and where they don't. Everything is checked, so you know there is air defense around Putin's dachas, there is air defense around Moscow, there is air defense around St. Petersburg, and there is air defense in ordinary towns, cities, Kursk region, etc. where we went quickly, and there is nothing there. Yes, they have their military there, they have troops, but there is no air defense as powerful as around Putin's house. Therefore, it is absolutely clear that he cannot hold it," Zelensky said.

The President emphasized that Putin should already start feeling this war.

"And he will feel it. We no longer have any chance, because otherwise, if you do not stop him, if the diplomats of the world do not want to isolate him completely, he will continue his military actions... We have shown him once now in the Kursk direction," Zelensky said.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, after striking the Savasleyka airfield and destroying several aircraft, recently attacked an air base in Rostov region and the Center for Radio Technical Intelligence in Podolsk.