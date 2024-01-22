"Army of drones" destroyed more than 300 units of russian military equipment in a week - Fedorov
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past week, the drone strike companies of the "Army of Drones" destroyed 307 pieces of russian military equipment, according to Ukraine's Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov. These include tanks, armored combat vehicles, and self-propelled artillery systems.
Details
Last week, the Ukrainian delegation worked in Davos, showing international top companies the technologies used by the military on the battlefield. At least 360 more occupants have experienced the work of these technologies
For example, last week the "Army of Drones" was liquidated:
- 73 tanks;
- 95 armored combat vehicles;
- 10 self-propelled artillery pieces;
- 38 guns;
- 1 air defense system;
- 69 trucks/special vehicles;
- 15 units of radio equipment;
- 220 strongholds;
- 2 MLRS;
- 369 occupants.
Addendum
It is noted that the report includes the NGU, SBU units, 15 companies of the Armed Forces and 1 unit of the State Special Communications Service. All units provided video evidence of the elimination of the targets.
Recall
The Ukrainian Special Operations Forces destroyed a Russian BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcherused to fire at civilians in Mykolaiv region.