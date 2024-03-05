German police detain woman who barricaded herself in hospital

Police detained a 65-year-old armed woman who barricaded herself in the hospital Luisen in the German city of Aachen. A criminal case of attempted murder will be opened against her, the press service of the Aachen police reported, UNN reports.

The press release states that a woman armed with a handgun and another unidentified object entered the Luisen on March 4 at 17:00 local time and began threatening hospital staff in the physiotherapy ward.

One of the employees reportedly managed to wrestle the gun from her hands, after which she lit a pyrotechnic object and threw it into the corridor.

Subsequently, the woman left the ward and tried to set fire to an unidentified object. With the object in her hands, she moved toward the police officers who arrived at the scene.

They assumed that she was wearing an explosive belt. Since the woman did not respond to the demands of law enforcement officers, the police used firearms, the press release said. During the operation, police found that the belt was a fake. Later, law enforcement officers found that the woman's apartment in the city of Eschweiler burned down on the afternoon of March 4. Investigators suspect that she set it on fire herself.

On March 4, German media reportedthat an armed woman had taken patients hostage at the Luisen Hospital in Aachen. Law enforcement officials announced on social network X that a major operation was underway, and roads in the hospital area were temporarily blocked.

