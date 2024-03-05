$41.340.03
+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Armed gangs attempt to seize airport in Haiti

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30371 views

Armed gangs attempted to seize Haiti's main airport, starting a firefight with police and armed forces, who closed the facility without flights or passengers.

Armed gangs attempt to seize airport in Haiti

Armed gang members in Haiti tried to seize Toussaint Louverture International Airport. They started a firefight with local police and armed forces, Associated Press correspondents report, UNN reports.

Details

According to the agency, the airport was closed during the attack, with no passengers and no flights. AP reports that during the shootout, the airport employees were hurriedly leaving the airport. Police officers fired at the bandits from an armored truck parked near the airport.

Addendum Addendum

On March 3, armed groups attacked Haiti's main prison in Port-au-Prince and released several hundred prisoners. The next day, the authorities declared a state of emergency and a curfew in the capital, Port-au-Prince.

Haitian government declares state of emergency and curfew in Port-au-Prince04.03.24, 10:55 • 23332 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarCrimes and emergencies
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11