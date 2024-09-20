ARMA loses Supreme Court case and loses access to its accounts again - lawyer

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 104607 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 110052 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 177953 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 143411 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146530 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140284 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 187582 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112186 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 177534 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104804 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 81470 views
The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

February 28, 07:11 PM • 40663 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 88715 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 58621 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 50022 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 177953 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 187582 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 177534 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 204781 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 193547 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 144906 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144586 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149075 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140313 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157004 views
Actual
ARMA loses Supreme Court case and loses access to its accounts again - lawyer

ARMA loses Supreme Court case and loses access to its accounts again - lawyer

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 150707 views

For over a year, ARMA has not returned EUR 455.5 thousand to BNK-Ukraine LLC, which is being liquidated, despite four court decisions. The Supreme Court recognizes the abuse of power by ARMA, and the agency's accounts are frozen again.

Despite four court rulings, the Asset Recovery and Management Agency has not returned 455,500 euros (almost 22 million hryvnias) to BNK-Ukraine LLC, which is in the process of bankruptcy and liquidation, for more than a year. Now ARMA's accounts have been frozen again, after a similar blocking had already taken place in May and August of this year. This was reported by lawyer Andriy Potemkin in an exclusive comment to UNN .

Yesterday, on September 19, 2024, the Supreme Court put an end to the legal confrontation between ARMA and the liquidator of BNK-Ukraine LLC. Thus, the court recognized that the agency abuses its power, fails to comply with the requirements of its own Special Law and illegally retains EUR 455.5 thousand, not allowing the liquidator to transfer it to Ukrainian creditors. The court canceled the seizure of these funds a year ago

 ,” Potemkin said.

As stated in rulings of the Commercial Court of Lviv Region, the court seized the accounts of the sanctioned BNK-Ukraine LLC, founded by a company from Belarus, as part of the criminal proceedings. After that, 455.5 thousand euros were transferred to the management of the ARMA. The agency placed them on its deposit account. In 2023 the Podilskyi District Court of Kyiv and the Halytskyi District Court of Lviv canceled the seizure of these funds.

Then the liquidator of the sanctioned company repeatedly appealed to ARMA to return the funds with interest accrued on them. However, the head of the agency, Olena Duma, refused to do so, forcing the liquidator to file lawsuits in court. ARMA lost in the courts of first and appellate instance and appealed to the Supreme Court.

After the court decision came into force, the liquidator received two court orders, pursuant to which the State Treasury Service froze ARMA's accounts.

According to Potemkin, the Supreme Court ordered ARMA to return a total of 455,500 euros and 215,400 hryvnias in court costs that the liquidator paid in the first instance, or almost 22 million hryvnias. In addition, the agency paid a court fee of UAH 642.9 thousand for filing appeals and cassation appeals.

ARMA's treasury account has been arrested again. Now, the facts of abuse of power and procedural rights by the agency and deliberate failure of its employees to comply with legitimate court decisions that have entered into force should no longer be in doubt

- said the lawyer.
Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPoliticsCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising