Arahamia sees a chance to find a solution by the New Year after the peace talks in Abu Dhabi

Ukrainian delegation member at the talks in Abu Dhabi and Member of Parliament Davyd Arakhamia believes that a solution could be found by New Year's. He said this during a briefing on November 11 following the meetings in the UAE, UNN reports.

I think that we have good momentum to find a solution by New Year's - Arakhamia said.

He also addressed the U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who were present at the briefing, after the latter announced his visit to Moscow scheduled for November 12 for talks with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, followed by further talks in Dublin with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I urge you guys... to hold a second session, set a date, and announce the date of the next session as soon as possible," Arakhamia said.

Ukrainian delegation and US met with Europeans after talks with Russia in Abu Dhabi - report

Update

On November 11, two-day peace talks involving Ukraine, the U.S., and russia concluded in Abu Dhabi. The second day of the talks lasted about two hours.

As the government’s Center for Strategic Communications reported , the parties had reportedly discussed the possibility of a large-scale prisoner exchange in a 1,000-for-1,000 or 1,500-for-1,500 format the previous day. Today, November 11, the participants reportedly planned to discuss de-escalation, the safety of navigation in the Black Sea, energy, and other military issues.

The second day of talks in Abu Dhabi was expected to address the issue of territories, Politico reported.

The Ukrainian delegation, led by Rustem Umerov, identifies ending the hostilities, reliable security guarantees, economic recovery, and humanitarian steps as key priorities.