Ukrainian delegation and US met with Europeans after talks with Russia in Abu Dhabi - report

New negotiations between Ukraine and the Europeans and Americans began in Abu Dhabi after talks with Russia. UNN reports this, citing Le Monde.

Details

"The Ukrainian delegation began talks with European representatives and American envoys in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, November 11, after concluding negotiations with Russia that were held with the mediation of the United States," a source in Ukraine's negotiating team told AFP.

"The talks have now begun with the Europeans, us, and the United States," the source said on condition of anonymity, adding that the negotiations with Russia lasted "two hours."

Russia claims trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi have concluded