April in Kyiv was the third warmest in the last 144 years

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 88349 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108923 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151704 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155637 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251583 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174456 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165665 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148366 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226560 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113076 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump
March 1, 04:42 PM • 36473 views

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36473 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM • 70704 views

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70704 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda
March 1, 05:07 PM • 38599 views

March 1, 05:07 PM • 38599 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured
March 1, 05:22 PM • 32085 views

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32085 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM • 64642 views

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64642 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251583 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251583 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226560 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226560 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212524 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238245 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 224995 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224995 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 88349 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM • 64642 views

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64642 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM • 70704 views

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70704 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 113176 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113176 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 114061 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114061 views
April in Kyiv was the third warmest in the last 144 years

April in Kyiv was the third warmest in the last 144 years

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27767 views

Kyiv experienced its third warmest April in 144 years: the average temperature was 12.8°C, 2.8°C above the climate norm, and precipitation was 78 mm, or 186% of the monthly norm.

This year's April in Kyiv was the third warmest in the last 144 years: the average temperature was 2.8°C above the climate norm, and 13 temperature records were recorded, the Borys Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory reported on Wednesday, summarizing the weather results of the warm and humid April in the capital, UNN reports.

Details

According to observations at the Observatory's weather station, the average monthly air temperature in Kyiv in April was 12.8°C, which is 2.8°C above the climate norm.

"It was the third warmest in the rating of observations in 144 years," the agency said.

The coldest day was reportedly April 20, when the minimum temperature dropped to -0.2°C in the morning, and the warmest day was April 2, when the maximum temperature rose to +26.9°C, setting a temperature record.

"From April 1 to April 11, 13 temperature records were recorded in Kyiv," the observatory said.

Precipitation on Nauky Avenue, as indicated, was 78 mm, or almost two monthly norms - 186%.

An anticyclone has come to Ukraine: a weather forecaster gave a forecast until Easter01.05.24, 16:39 • 18840 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Kyiv
kyivKyiv

