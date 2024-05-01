This year's April in Kyiv was the third warmest in the last 144 years: the average temperature was 2.8°C above the climate norm, and 13 temperature records were recorded, the Borys Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory reported on Wednesday, summarizing the weather results of the warm and humid April in the capital, UNN reports.

Details

According to observations at the Observatory's weather station, the average monthly air temperature in Kyiv in April was 12.8°C, which is 2.8°C above the climate norm.

"It was the third warmest in the rating of observations in 144 years," the agency said.

The coldest day was reportedly April 20, when the minimum temperature dropped to -0.2°C in the morning, and the warmest day was April 2, when the maximum temperature rose to +26.9°C, setting a temperature record.

"From April 1 to April 11, 13 temperature records were recorded in Kyiv," the observatory said.

Precipitation on Nauky Avenue, as indicated, was 78 mm, or almost two monthly norms - 186%.

