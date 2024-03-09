Application for financial assistance in cases of death or disability of defenders of Ukraine has been simplified

The government has simplified the application process for one-time financial assistance (OGA) - the Ministry of Veterans can now apply through ASCs.

People with war-related disabilities and family members of fallen (deceased, missing) defenders of Ukraine can receive assistance, UNN reports citing the Government portal.

Details

The Cabinet of Ministers has simplified the application process for a one-time financial assistance (OGA) in case of death or disability of defenders of Ukraine.

The application can now be submitted through Administrative Service Centers (ASCs).

The relevant possibility was introduced by amendments to CMU Resolution No. 336.

A sample application can be found here.

Recall

The Ministry of Veterans' Affairs plans to fully digitize veteran services so that Ukraine's defenders can access the necessary documents online without having to visit numerous government agencies.

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets calls on the Ministry of Veterans Affairs to review and modernize the Law of Ukraine "On the Basic Principles of Veterans Policy in Ukraine."