Apple unveiled the MacBook Pro with a touch-sensitive OLED display

Apple unveiled a new MacBook Pro with a touch OLED display, M5 Pro and M5 Max processors, and support for Dynamic Island. The laptop features a display with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, up to 24 hours of battery life, and the ability to connect up to four external displays. Preorders are already available, and sales will begin on November 6. The Verge reports, writes UNN.

Details

The presentation took place on Wednesday during the “Pro and tell” event. The new MacBook Pro is equipped with a PROLED XDR display featuring a tandem OLED structure. It supports peak SDR brightness of up to 2,000 nits and has a contrast ratio of 10,000,000:1.

The screen features Dynamic Island, which can display Live Activities—interactive notifications similar to those available on the iPhone. In addition, Apple has brought back the illuminated logo on the laptop lid.

According to the company, the touch sensor is built directly into the display panel rather than placed on top of it. This design is intended to reduce latency when interacting with the screen.

Touch controls can be used to scroll through web pages, zoom in on photos, test apps for iOS and iPadOS, and work with software musical instruments. Apple also said that its apps are optimized for touch input, while an updated API will allow third-party developers to add touch support to their own applications.

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The laptop is available in two sizes. The 14-inch model weighs approximately 1.36 kg, while the 16-inch model weighs 1.81 kg. The displays’ actual diagonals are 14.2 and 16.3 inches, respectively. Both models are thinner thanks to a redesigned construction.

According to Apple, the MacBook Pro provides up to 24 hours of battery life. The ports include MagSafe 3, a headphone jack, an SD card reader, HDMI, and three Thunderbolt 5 ports. The laptop supports connecting up to three external displays simultaneously, while the M5 Max version supports up to four.

Apple also highlights a six-speaker audio system that, according to the company, delivers 50% deeper bass and clear sound. In addition, the device features a newly designed hinge for improved stability.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at $2,899, while the 16-inch model starts at $3,399. Preorders can be placed now, and official sales are scheduled to begin on November 6.

Apple did not support the idea of touchscreens in laptops for a long time. In 2016, the company began equipping the MacBook Pro with a Touch Bar instead of traditional function keys. However, in 2021 it brought back physical keys, and in 2023 it completely discontinued the Touch Bar.

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