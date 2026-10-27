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Apple unveiled a new iPad mini with an OLED display and a powerful processor: how much the tablet will cost

Kyiv • UNN

 • 268 views

Apple unveiled the iPad mini with an OLED display, the A20 Pro chip, Wi-Fi 7, and IP57 protection. Pre-orders begin on October 28, with prices starting at $699.

Apple unveiled a new iPad mini with an OLED display and a powerful processor: how much the tablet will cost

Apple has unveiled an updated iPad mini with an OLED display, an A20 Pro processor, and a thinner body. The new device features improved cameras, Wi-Fi 7 support, and water and dust resistance. Pre-orders will begin on October 28, with prices starting at $699. This is reported on Apple's website, writes UNN.

Details

The tablet is equipped with an 8.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with peak brightness of up to 1,200 nits. According to the manufacturer, this is twice as bright as the previous model. Buyers will also be offered a screen version with a nano-texture coating.

Despite the enlarged display, the device has become more compact. The body is just 5.4 mm thick, while its water and dust protection complies with the IP57 standard.

What's changed in the new iPad mini

Performance is provided by a 2-nanometer A20 Pro processor with 7-core graphics. Apple says the new tablet performs artificial intelligence tasks up to 4.5 times faster than its predecessor, while graphics performance has increased 2.7-fold.

Apple and Microsoft raise prices due to chip shortage - crisis may last until 2028 - Bloomberg27.06.26, 19:28 • 5839 views

The device also features an N1 chip with support for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread. The C2 cellular modem provides up to 50% higher data-transfer speeds.

For video calls, there is a 12-megapixel front-facing camera with Center Stage. The main camera also has a resolution of 12 megapixels and supports 4K video recording at 60 frames per second.

The new iPad mini will be sold in Midnight and Starlight colors with 128 GB, 256 GB, or 512 GB of storage.

The Wi-Fi version starts at $699, while models with cellular connectivity start at $849.

Apple is preparing new iPad Pro and MacBook Pro for 2027 - Bloomberg02.07.26, 12:39 • 4711 views

Stepan Haftko

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