"Another war crime of the Russian Federation" - Lubinets reacts to Russian plans to create the first "Center for Junior Army Training" in the TOT

The plans of the Russians to create the first "Center for Youth Training" in Melitopol violates the norms of international humanitarian law and is another war crime of the Russian Federation. This was stated by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports.

Lubinets noted that the militarization of children continues in the temporarily occupied territories.

According to him, in the first "Center for Junior Army Training" in the TOT, which is planned to be established by the Russians in Melitopol, children will be taught drill, UAV operation, first aid on the battlefield and how to understand the means necessary to restore combat capability in case of injury. The basis of militarization is compulsory participation in propaganda activities, the Ombudsman pointed out.

Once again, I emphasize that Russia's militarization of education and imposition of its ideology on Ukrainian children in the temporarily occupied territories is a violation of international humanitarian law. This is another war crime of the Russian Federation for which there must be a just punishment! - emphasized Lubinets.

