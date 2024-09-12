He gave the invaders the locations of the strongholds of the Armed Forces in Donetsk region: one more enemy accomplice was exposed

SBU detained another informant of Russian military intelligence in Donetsk region. He was spying on the locations of Ukrainian troops holding the defense in the Liman direction. This was reported by the SBU press service, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the attacker was a 44-year-old local resident who was remotely recruited by the Russian special service through his acquaintance who lives in the territory of the aggressor country.

Subsequently, the woman acted as a "liaison" and transmitted intelligence from the informant to the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (better known as the GRU).

First of all, the occupiers tried to identify the geolocation of platoon strongholds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Lyman area. To accomplish this task, the suspect walked around the area near the front line, where he secretly recorded the locations of Ukrainian troops, - the statement said.

The offender passed the information to the "liaison" in the form of text messages.

The occupiers needed the intelligence to prepare new offensive operations aimed at breaking through the Ukrainian defense.

The SBU officers exposed the informant in advance, documented his criminal actions and detained him in his own home.

During the searches in the detainee's home, a cell phone with evidence of his subversive activities in favor of Russia was seized.

The Security Service investigators served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the movement, relocation or deployment of the Armed Forces committed under martial law).

He is currently in custody. He faces up to 8 years in prison.

Recall

In Zaporizhzhia, the SBU detained an IT specialist who worked for the Russian Federation. He used his apartment as an "observation post", tracking the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and transmitting data to the occupiers.