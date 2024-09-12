He gave the invaders the locations of the strongholds of the Armed Forces in Donetsk region: one more enemy accomplice was exposed

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Kallas after Zelensky and Trump's spat: the free world needs a new leader

Kallas after Zelensky and Trump's spat: the free world needs a new leader

February 28, 08:49 PM • 37680 views
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 38292 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 65377 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 61619 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 39449 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 189142 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 193603 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 182942 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 209973 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 198409 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147698 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147125 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151378 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142422 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158956 views
He gave the invaders the locations of the strongholds of the Armed Forces in Donetsk region: one more enemy accomplice was exposed

He gave the invaders the locations of the strongholds of the Armed Forces in Donetsk region: one more enemy accomplice was exposed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16607 views

A 44-year-old local resident was detained in Donetsk region for passing data on the location of Ukrainian troops to the enemy. The offender was spying on the locations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Liman sector to prepare Russian offensive operations.

SBU detained another informant of Russian military intelligence in Donetsk region. He was spying on the locations of Ukrainian troops holding the defense in the Liman direction. This was reported by the SBU press service, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the attacker was a 44-year-old local resident who was remotely recruited by the Russian special service through his acquaintance who lives in the territory of the aggressor country.

Subsequently, the woman acted as a "liaison" and transmitted intelligence from the informant to the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (better known as the GRU).

First of all, the occupiers tried to identify the geolocation of platoon strongholds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Lyman area. To accomplish this task, the suspect walked around the area near the front line, where he secretly recorded the locations of Ukrainian troops,

- the statement said.

The offender passed the information to the "liaison" in the form of text messages.

The occupiers needed the intelligence to prepare new offensive operations aimed at breaking through the Ukrainian defense.

The SBU officers exposed the informant in advance, documented his criminal actions and detained him in his own home.

During the searches in the detainee's home, a cell phone with evidence of his subversive activities in favor of Russia was seized.

The Security Service investigators served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the movement, relocation or deployment of the Armed Forces committed under martial law).

He is currently in custody. He faces up to 8 years in prison.

Recall

In Zaporizhzhia, the SBU detained an IT specialist who worked for the Russian Federation. He used his apartment as an "observation post", tracking the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and transmitting data to the occupiers.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies

